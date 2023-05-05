State Senate passes house bill 23-256 on re-introduction of wolves

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Secretary of the Interior has not made a final determination as to whether the gray wolf population in the area is experimental, which gives the state greater flexibility to manage the wolves.

More simply, this measure demands local control passed before wolves are re-introduced. Representative Matt Soper, a prime sponsor of the bill, said on Twitter, “SB 256 just passed concurrence in senate!! This would require 10J before wolves are re-introduced.”

We will continue to follow this story.

