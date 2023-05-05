Third suspect in custody in connection to aggravated assault in Delta County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 33-year-old Jose Ortega is now behind bars in connection to an aggravated assault that happened on Tuesday morning.

He is now said to be one of the three men accused of stealing a motorcycle and firing shots at the owner as they drove away from scene.

The men were found at a home located in Delta County, 31-year-old Humberto Cano-Hernandez and 19-year-old Kevin Espinoza.

Ortega now faces several charges including robbery, menacing, and first-degree assault among the other two men arrested.

