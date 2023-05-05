Western Slope farmers use new water saving technique

Biochar is being used in two fields in Fruita.
Biochar is being used in two fields in Fruita.(Joshua Vorse)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A unique experiment is helping Western Slope farmers increase their profits by saving water.

A specialized machine was launched in Fruita Thursday, it’s a process that injected a porous material into soil.

The material used in the process is called biochar. Biochar is a black carbon produced from biomass sources; in this case it’s made from pistachios. Biochar is typically used under golf courses.

The goal of using biochar is to cut irrigation in half. Here on the Western Slope a local farmer has been awarded two grants to conduct a local field trial to inject biochar directly into the soil in a field.

The purpose of the trial is to measure the difference in soil moisture and moisture retention between fields with and without biochar. Biochar has been shown to hold up to eight times its mass of water.

Michael Loboto, a local farmer from Fruita, said, “It’ll hold water, nutrients, and microbes. We’re estimating three to 6,000 gallons extra an acre [the biochar] would hold water.”

The project is being tested on two hay fields donated to the project by Colorado State University.

