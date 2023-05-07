Clouds hang around for one more day before clearing and temperatures rise again

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

River Levels:

Based on the latest update on Saturday, most river levels are still the same as our Friday. They are likely to fluctuate though throughout the upcoming week.

Gunnison River near Grand Junction

River levels messaged Saturday evening are 8.27 feet and below the action stage. Again, the below action stage does not account for river flow, and flows from Snowmelt continue to remain high. Flooding is still likely in some low-lying areas.

Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir

The current stage is 6.44 feet, measured Saturday evening and below the action stage. The McPhee Reservoir has dropped slightly in water levels but remains high, creating high river flows in the Dolores River. Rock Creek Bridge along Highway 141 remains open to vehicles, but warmer temperatures in the forecast could account for faster Snowmelt which is likely to raise levels again.

Our Next 24 hours:

Cloud cover will continue across the Western Slope for the rest of our Sunday. However, we can see a few peeks of the sun for the remainder of our Saturday evening. High temperatures today for Grand Junction and Montrose stayed the same at 68. For the rest of our evening, we will sit in the 60s to 50s leading to the midnight hours.

Our temperatures and conditions will remain the same in Grand Junction for Sunday. Overcast skies will continue, and temperatures will stay in the upper 60s.

Upcoming Week:

Some of the higher terrains will get a shot of a few spotty showers to some snow showers. Any rain activity for the valleys will remain on the low end. We start to see more sunshine for Monday and Tuesday, where temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 70s for Grand Junction and upper 60s to mid-70s for Montrose.

We feel the cooldown for Wednesday and Thursday, back into the mid to lower 60s for both locations. Clouds start increasing on Wednesday before tapering off again for Thursday and into the start of the weekend, when temperatures will gradually warm up.

The slight drop in temperatures towards the middle of the week will result in another chance of rain and snow in the higher elevations than the valleys, where we will remain predominantly dry.

