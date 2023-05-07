Film opportunities expand for students

Gear kit used for film exposure program
Gear kit used for film exposure program(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The film exposure program just wrapped on their first year of teaching.

The program was designed to give high-school students an opportunity to gain beginner level skills, one needs to be a filmmaker.

The program was spearheaded by Deputy Film Commissioner Arielle Brachfeld last year.

With such a great success, the Rotary Club donated $1,000 for next year’s students.

970 West studio provides free classes and gear to those who are not in high-school but still looking to gain skills.

More information here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
De-listing gray wolves
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention

Latest News

Palisade, Fruita Monument girls soccer teams take league titles
Palisade, Fruita Monument girls soccer teams take home league titles
Colorado Rockies' Antonio Senzatela pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Senga goes 6 innings, Nimmo homers as Mets top Rockies 1-0
Police chiefs oppose juvenile justice bill
Police chiefs decry bill that would eliminate the possibility of criminal charges for nearly all kids under 13
Colorado's rivers rising fast due to melting snowpack
High water forces closure of Riverfront Trail