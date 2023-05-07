Film opportunities expand for students
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The film exposure program just wrapped on their first year of teaching.
The program was designed to give high-school students an opportunity to gain beginner level skills, one needs to be a filmmaker.
The program was spearheaded by Deputy Film Commissioner Arielle Brachfeld last year.
With such a great success, the Rotary Club donated $1,000 for next year’s students.
970 West studio provides free classes and gear to those who are not in high-school but still looking to gain skills.
More information here.
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.