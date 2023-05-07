Palisade, Fruita Monument girls soccer teams take home league titles

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two Grand Valley Girls Soccer Programs league champions.

With the regular seasons in the Western Slope League and Southwestern League coming to a close the Palisade High School Bulldogs and Fruita Monument High School Wildcats both finished at the top of their respective standings.

The Wildcats have been the big bully of the Southwestern leagues, going undefeated against league opponents at 8-0. This is the second year in a row the Wildcats have take the league title, and been unbeaten doing so. Prior to last season, the last league title for the Wildcats came in 2019.

For Palisade, this is their first Western Slope League title since 2017. The Bulldogs went 7-1-2 in league play, with the one loss coming at the hands (or feet) of Battle Mountain. There only other non-winning result was their final game of the season, a 2-2 tie with Summit.

The Colorado High School Activities Association will release postseason schedule and seeding May 7.

