Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launch the first ever recycling program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new program in the works of launching the first ever recycling program by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The program comes under the procedure responsibility program for Statewide Recycling Act.

The Health Department appointed circular action alliance as the producer responsibility is in charge of implementing the recycling program. Essentially, the alliance is responsible for ensuring there is a plan in place to expand free recycling services at the residential level to every one throughout the state.

This will be funded by manufactures common goods that come in packaging or are made out of paper pay dues each year based upon the materials that they produce.

The program is still in the initial stages. the alliance needs to complete a statewide assessment to evaluate the recycling infrastructure throughout the states. With that, the alliance will develop a program plan and implement it by 2030- 2035.

