Dozens of tress planted at D51 Schools

d51 schools plants trees
d51 schools plants trees(kkco)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday more than 60 trees was planted across eight different District 51 Schools.

The Grand Junction Rotary Club donated more than 10 thousand dollars worth of trees from Valley Grown Nursery. The District also donated 25 hundred dollars as well.

Students, staffs and Rotary members planted those trees at Loma Elementary, Central High, Fruita 8-9, Orchard Mesa Middle School, Mesa View, Chatfield, Rocky Mountain and Appleton Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
De-listing gray wolves
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention

Latest News

ATV accident
Mesa County Search and Rescue responds to an ATV accident
Colorado Recycling Plan
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launch the first ever recycling program
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
Gear kit used for film exposure program
Film opportunities expand for students