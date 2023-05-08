Drier and warmer start to the new work week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mostly sunny skies and drier air will bring warmer temperatures back into the Western Slope to start the new work week. That could once again cause rivers to rise around the region later this week.

Dry and Warm

The morning started off with plenty of sunshine, but we’ll see a bit of an increase in clouds across the Western Slope through the afternoon. After a bit of a cooler weekend, highs in many of the lower elevations will surge into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon. A few quick and light showers could fall over the High Country and around the Continental Divide, but those should dissipate pretty quickly this evening. Drier air continues to clear skies out on Tuesday. We’ll once again see plenty of sunshine, much fewer clouds, and some high temperatures approaching the lower 80s.

Our Next System

Increasing clouds and some spotty higher elevation rain and snow will start to bring the drier and warmer streak to an end by Wednesday. Rain chances will start picking up in the valleys Wednesday evening and into early Thursday morning, then we could see scattered to widespread rain and mountain snow across the region through much of the day on Thursday. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies through Friday and into the weekend, including some small rain chances especially on Sunday. That will keep temperatures right around or just below normal for this time of year.

Rising Rivers Expected Again

While the sunny skies and middle to upper 70s and lower 80s will feel pretty nice over the next couple of days, it is expected to kick off our next round of snowpack melting and rising rivers once again. The Dolores River near Cisco, Utah, which is currently just below minor flood stage, is forecast to reach moderate flood stage again, cresting at around 14.88 feet by late Friday morning. The Gunnison River near Grand Junction is expected to crest again near action stage at 9.82 feet early Friday morning. Some very minor flooding could be possible right along the riverbank. The Yampa River near Deerlodge Park and Dinosaur National Monument is expected to reach 13.94 feet by early Saturday afternoon, which would put it in moderate flood stage. Other locations along the Yampa River will also see water levels between action stage and minor flood stage by the end of this week and into the weekend.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny skies continue into the afternoon in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly clear to clear skies stick around tonight with lows in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll once again see plenty of sunshine with likely less cloud coverage on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.