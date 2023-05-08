Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters held in contempt of court

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allegedly records court proceedings on her iPad...
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allegedly records court proceedings on her iPad between the hours of 1302 and 1430 on Monday, Feb. 7.(21st Judicial District Court Mesa County)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was held in contempt of court. It comes from recording video in a courtroom in February 2022.

Peters was sitting in on a hearing for Belinda Knisely who was facing charges involved with election tampering. Peters has been fined 1,500 dollars and is not facing any jail time. A judge was brought in from Eagle County to hear the case since all Mesa County Judges recused themselves, since Judge Barrett was listed as a potential witness.

That judge determined that Peters lied about the recording and disrupted the court. Peters was then arrested by Grand Junction Police Officers on February 8th of last year after declining to turn over an iPad that was used in the recording.

This case is unrelated to the federal indictment charges for election tampering.

Tina Peters will be going to trial this fall.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

