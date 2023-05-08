Foundation for Cultural Exchange gears up for annual trip to Grand Junction’s sister city

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Foundation for Cultural Exchange hosted a virtual information session Saturday about its upcoming trip to El Salvador from July 6 to 13. .

The trip occurs yearly with the destination of Grand Junction’s sister city of El Espino, El Salvador. Established in 2004, the FCE describes itself as practicing “a model of service through humility and do not promote paternalistic aid and mission trips, ‘voluntourism,’ or charity” on its website.

“This is not a traditional service or a mission trip,” said FCE Trip Leader and Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout. “It’s about understanding each other’s ways of life. We practice service through humility, understanding that we have a lot more to learn than we have to give,” Stout continued.

The itinerary includes staying with FCE scholarships students, a visit with artist Fernando Llort, a hike up an active volcano, a tour through prehistoric ruins, and “cultural activities with students and their families.

The estimated cost of the trip is between $2,000 and $2,500. The deadline for registration is quickly approaching on Friday, May 12.

