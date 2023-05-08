Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton

veteran
veteran(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:38 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 8:30PM last night, Veteran groups gathered at St. Mary’s hospital to pay tribute to a combat veteran who lost his life in a motorcycle crash on Friday, May 5th, on 32 Road near Mesa Avenue in Clifton.

According to Colorado State Patrol he was transported to the hospital but had no updates on whether he passed away on the way to the hospital or at the hospital. The hit-and-run driver has not been found yet. The vehicle in question is a Chevy Avalanche. If you have any tips you are asked to call Colorado State Patrol.

