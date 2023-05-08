Sun shines on Tuesday, then rain returns late Wednesday

Our next rain maker will arrive Wednesday night, and rain and mountain snow will fall through...
Our next rain maker will arrive Wednesday night, and rain and mountain snow will fall through Thursday morning.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our week started dry and warm, but we’ve got several shots at rain this week.

Our Next Rain Maker

Our next round of rain is on track to arrive Wednesday night. An upper level low pressure circulation over the Pacific Ocean will track inland over central California Tuesday night and Wednesday. That low pressure will track toward us, bringing a chance for a few showers by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain and mountain snow will increase overnight. It will fall through the Thursday morning drive before ending by late morning.

Sunny Tuesday

For Tuesday, high pressure over Colorado will keep us warm and dry with just some fair-weather cumulus clouds to add some color to the sky.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Sunset is at 8:14. We’ll cool from upper 70s around 6 PM to lower 60s around 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 48 degrees around Grand Junction, 45 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 39 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees around Grand Junction, 77 degrees around Montrose, 80 degrees around Delta, and 78 degrees around Cortez.

Flood Update

Rivers gauges are all below flood stage to start the week. Remember there are areas that have been flooding where there are no river gauges, including along the Uncompahgre River. River levels are forecast to subside through Wednesday before beginning to rise again on Thursday and Friday. Some minor flooding is possible by Friday.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

