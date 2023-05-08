Warmer temperatures expected over the next couple of days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

River Levels:

Based on the latest update on Sunday afternoon, some changes occurred from Saturday into Sunday. With temperatures expected to rise over the next few days, we may see a rise in these levels.

Gunnison River near Grand Junction

River levels recorded Sunday afternoon are 8.31 feet, slightly up from Saturday at 8.27 feet. But, again, the below action stage does not account for river flow, and flows from snowmelt remain high. As a result, flooding is still likely in some low-lying areas and could rise in the next couple of days.

Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir

River levels recorded Sunday evening are 6.44 feet and below the action stage. It is a drop from Saturday’s recordings of 8.27 feet, and this is because of cooler temperatures that are resulting in slower snowmelt. Rock Creek Bridge along Highway 141 continues to remain open to vehicles.

Our Next 24 hours:

We have seen cloud cover throughout the day, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. While we will remain predominantly dry, there is still a slight chance that some spotty showers in the mountains can work their way to the valleys tonight. Low temperatures will hover in the mid to lower 40s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose and mid-30 for Cortez.

During the early morning hours on Monday, most of the overcast skies will start to push out of the area, giving us the transition to mainly clear skies. So for Monday’s morning commute, plenty of sunshine will be around. While the sky cover is one part changing, the other story is the temperatures. In Grand Junction and Delta, temperatures will warm up o the upper 70s and Montrose in the lower 70s.

Upcoming Week:

Temperatures will warm to the lower 80s by Tuesday for Grand Junction and Delta and mid-70s for Montrose and Cortez. So our Monday and Tuesday rise can contribute to faster snowmelt and an increase in river heights and flow rates. By mid-week, temperatures recede, with a slight chance of spotty showers by Thursday and temperatures hovering in the lower 70s to upper 60s. We warm up again by Friday and Saturday as cloud cover turns from partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

