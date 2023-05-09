Biden Administration braces for expected migrant surge

A surge of migrants is expected along the southern border of the US.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Biden Administration says it is prepared for the expected migrant surge at the southern border as Title 42 expires.

But, Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he’s deploying his own border force to hotspot areas where immigrants enter illegally - and close any gaps. The announcement comes just after a driver plowed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas -- killing eight people, including migrants outside of a community shelter.

Communities along the southern border are packed with migrants -- ahead of title 42 ending Thursday -- the COVID-era policy made it harder for asylum-seekers to enter the US. Shelters are already stretched well beyond capacity.

“We’ve got 200 inside the shelter and we’ve had up to 810 outside the shelter camped in the alley,” said John Martin, Director of Opportunity at the Center for the Homeless in El Paso, Texas.

House Republicans are planning a vote on their new immigration bill . It includes hiring more than 20,000 new border patrol agents and resuming construction on the border wall.

The White House already threatened a veto and said the bill would cut off nearly all humanitarian protections and make processing less efficient.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds

Latest News

Resources running out for Denver migrants
Hundreds of migrants wait for days to be processed at downtown Denver parking garage
Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.
Vail Pass blasting canceled for today
District 51: Ongoing negotiations
District 51 School Board meets in executive session over negotiations
Two shot to death in Gunnison County
Suspect in custody in Gunnison County shooting