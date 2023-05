GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This morning around 2:30 a.m. reports came in about a car on fire behind the Phillips 66 gas station on Horizon Drive.

The fire department arrived to the scene and put out the fire. The driver of the vehicle is unknown and the cause of the fire is unknown as well.

We will keep you updated online and on-air.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.