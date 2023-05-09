District 51 School Board meets in executive session over negotiations

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday’s D51 School Board met in executive session to discuss ongoing negotiations between D51 board members and the Mesa Valley Education Association.

Last week, the board issued a news release that said it wouldn’t be there for the meetings, but would guide and direct its representatives during the negotiation process.

The negotiations taking place started last Thursday through Saturday and will continue this Thursday through Saturday.

We’re told negotiations are in place to make sure the school board and MVEA work in good faith.

Things like job classifications, salaries and even school days are potential topics up for discussion in these negotiations.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.