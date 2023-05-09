Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week

Grand Rivers pet of the week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Butterfly!

Butterfly is extremely affectionate and just loves to be held, especially like a baby. She is very vocal and enjoys having conversations with you. She is playful and gets along well with other calm cats. She is good with dogs and older children as well.

Adoptable NOW and at:

Kitty Corner: 1649 Main Street Grand Junction, CO.

Sat 5/13/23 from 10am-1pm.

Cat adoption fee: $100 CASH only please.

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog? Complete adoption application here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: CSP doesn’t know vehicle make of the hit-and-run driver

Latest News

11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing three years ago.
Colorado woman gets life for killing 11-year-old stepson
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 9, 2023
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 9, 2023
GRPOTW
Grand Rivers pet of the week
car on fire at phillips on horizon drive
Car on fire at Phillips 66 on Horizon Drive