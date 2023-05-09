Local high schoolers create band; find meaning in music

A group of local high schoolers won a music competition held in Aspen.
A group of local high schoolers won a music competition held in Aspen.(Joshua Vorse)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A group of local high schoolers are making a name for themselves through the music they make.

The Lost Junction Band started as a group of individual artists, all of them playing from a young age.

In early spring the band went up against other bands in Aspen as part of a local foundations “Aspen Rocks Student Music Competition.” The band walked away with first place, a new guitar, and two days in a recording studio with Mad Dog Ranch.

What started out as playing for small bands turned into something bigger. With the help of the band members’ moms, The Lost Junction Band quickly played at crowded venues like Warehouse 2565.

Even though these young musicians are making a name for themselves, getting this far has had its ups and downs.

Caleb Olson, the rhythm guitarist said, “It’s rough for sure, it’s really stressful. Take it day by day, I guess there’s really no other explanation for it. There are definitely things you want to prioritize.”

But even with the hardships that come with navigating your teen years while being in high school, the band members find meaning in the music they are surrounded by.

Tori Long, bass guitarist and vocalist, said, “I love the way that music itself moves and writing that on a page is incredible to me.”

Long said she drew inspiration from the band name as it reflects heavily on what each member is going through.

“We’re all in high school, everybody’s lost. It’s like a life journey, you’re with these people and you’re finding your way through things and navigating everything that comes with living and existing. Being lost, you might not be lost forever.” Long said.

You can check the band out on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
De-listing gray wolves
Congresswoman Boebert’s ‘Trust the Science’ bill passes House committee
City allocates millions for employee bonuses
Grand Junction employees receive bonuses to help retention

Latest News

Lawyers representing a woman accused of killing her stepson admit she did it.
Colorado woman found guilty of killing 11-year-old stepson
A stock Cessna 172. The 172 is a version of the plane that crashed.
4 dead after small plane crashes in Colorado mountains
The flag of El Salvador
Foundation for Cultural Exchange gears up for annual trip to Grand Junction’s sister city
Mesa County Sheriff trucks and other first responders sit parked near the area where...
94-year-old dead after ATV swept into West Creek