Local high schoolers create band; find meaning in music

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A group of local high schoolers are making a name for themselves through the music they make.

The Lost Junction Band started as a group of individual artists, all of them playing from a young age.

In early spring the band went up against other bands in Aspen as part of a local foundations “Aspen Rocks Student Music Competition.” The band walked away with first place, a new guitar, and two days in a recording studio with Mad Dog Ranch.

What started out as playing for small bands turned into something bigger. With the help of the band members’ moms, The Lost Junction Band quickly played at crowded venues like Warehouse 2565.

Even though these young musicians are making a name for themselves, getting this far has had its ups and downs.

Caleb Olson, the rhythm guitarist said, “It’s rough for sure, it’s really stressful. Take it day by day, I guess there’s really no other explanation for it. There are definitely things you want to prioritize.”

But even with the hardships that come with navigating your teen years while being in high school, the band members find meaning in the music they are surrounded by.

Tori Long, bass guitarist and vocalist, said, “I love the way that music itself moves and writing that on a page is incredible to me.”

Long said she drew inspiration from the band name as it reflects heavily on what each member is going through.

“We’re all in high school, everybody’s lost. It’s like a life journey, you’re with these people and you’re finding your way through things and navigating everything that comes with living and existing. Being lost, you might not be lost forever.” Long said.

You can check the band out on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

