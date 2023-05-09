Mesa County approves new rubbish ordinance

The Mesa County Landfill
By Cyndy Koures
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Another step in the push to keep land in Mesa County free of excessive garbage.

This time, the measure is focused on private landowners.

County officials say it’s critical to help balance private property rights and public safety.

They point to a private property clean up earlier this year that cost as much in dump fees as the entire Clifton community clean up.

The ordinance applies to what officials call the worst offenders. County Commissioner Cody Davis described it as “people who basically run landfills in their back yards.”

Supporters say the county and code compliance work repeatedly with the property owners to get them to clean their land as the rubbish and garbage can become a health hazard and degrade neighboring property values.

Now county workers will be able to clean the property and then file a lien against it.

