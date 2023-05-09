Mesa county approves rubbish ordinance

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday morning Mesa County Commissioners approved an ordinance that allows county officials to remove excessive rubbish from private property. That is, if owners have not started an honest clean up effort, after multiple warnings.

Commissioners say large amounts of garbage can create a health hazards. Not only for the residents living there, but also neighboring homes.

Improper waste disposal can create black water and rodent infestations.

According to the county citizens can file complaints through the code compliance department. They will assess the reported property, and determine whether or not a clean up is needed. Owners of the property will have chances to correct any violations of code found, but if they do not respond a judge can appoint a warrant to law enforcement to have the land cleaned.

This will cost the county money, but in an effort to not waste tax dollars a judge will order the owner to pay back the full amount it cost to have the garbage removed.

Mesa County Commissioner Bobbie Daniel said, “It was really great to see our community come forth and have positive, great things to say about the rubbish ordinance.”

