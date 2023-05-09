Overnight car fire on 25 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 10 p.m. last night an accident took place on 25 Road causing a fire to break out. The driver of the car ended up hitting a barrier causing the car to erupt into flames.

When the fire department arrived, the car was still on fire, but shortly after it fell into the canal and extinguished itself. The occupant of the vehicle then left the scene.

Now Colorado State Patrol is investigating. We will keep you updated online and on-air.

