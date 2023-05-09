Overnight car fire on 25 Road

Car falls into canal
Car falls into canal(kkco)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 10 p.m. last night an accident took place on 25 Road causing a fire to break out. The driver of the car ended up hitting a barrier causing the car to erupt into flames.

When the fire department arrived, the car was still on fire, but shortly after it fell into the canal and extinguished itself. The occupant of the vehicle then left the scene.

Now Colorado State Patrol is investigating. We will keep you updated online and on-air.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: CSP doesn’t know vehicle make of the hit-and-run driver

Latest News

car on fire at phillips on horizon drive
Car on fire at Phillips 66 on Horizon Drive
house fire
Overnight house fire on N 17th St.
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
A group of local high schoolers won a music competition held in Aspen.
Local high schoolers create band; find meaning in music