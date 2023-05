GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another fire overnight on N 17th St.

Our crew on the scene told us the fire started on the back porch and then extended to a wall of the house. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene.

Two occupants who live there were inside of the home during the blaze. Grand Junction Fire Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.