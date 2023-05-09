Rain and mountain snow on track to arrive early Thursday morning

By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain and mountain snow will arrive late Wednesday night and fall through much of Thursday.

Elevated Fire Risk Before the Rain

Our next rain maker was over central California on Tuesday evening. The rain will mainly fall on Thursday, but a few showers are possible as early as Wednesday afternoon. Even before the showers arrive, wind will increase. It will gust up to 25-35 mph. The dry ground and vegetation with that gusty wind may elevate the fire risk on Wednesday. It’s best to hold off on any burning until weather is more favorable to contain the fires.

Rain Increases Wednesday Night / Thursday Morning

The upper level low pressure circulation will track eastward overnight through Wednesday. Spotty showers can begin forming around 3 PM. Most of the showers Wednesday afternoon and evening will be over the higher terrain. Clouds will thicken up Wednesday night. Rain and mountain snow will begin increasing starting between midnight and 2 AM. It will start breaking up between about 10 AM and noon, then fade to an end between noon and 2 PM. Some spotty showers may linger through Thursday evening.

Forecast Rain & Snow Amounts

Rainfall amounts will be between a quarter inch and a half inch with some local variation. Up to 2-4 inches of snow accumulation is possible on the Grand Mesa. Snowfall on the Uncompahgre Plateau will generally be less than an inch.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. Sunset is at 8:15 PM. We’ll cool from upper 70s around 6 PM to lower 60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 50 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 47 degrees around Delta, and 40 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will start sunny. Clouds will increase, then some spotty showers are possible starting around 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 75 degrees around Grand Junction, 73 degrees around Montrose, 76 degrees around Delta, and 72 degrees around Cortez.

