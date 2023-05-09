Sunny and warm conditions today end with rain late Wednesday

Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 5/9
By Zack Webster
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunny and spring-like conditions continue through the rest of the day today, then clouds and rain chances start picking up through the day on Wednesday.

Today and Tonight

A few clouds will mix in with the sunshine later this afternoon, but coverage of those clouds should be much lower than what we saw yesterday around the region. We’ll also likely see our warmest temperatures of the week today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mostly clear to clear skies continue tonight with lows in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain Returns Wednesday and Thursday

We’ll likely still see mostly sunny skies right at sunrise Wednesday morning, but abundant moisture will very quickly increase clouds over the region through the rest of Wednesday morning. Spotty rain will start off in a handful of higher elevation locations, but most of the region stays dry with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Rain and snow becomes more scattered over the higher elevations through the evening, then we’ll finally see some of that rain migrate down into the valleys mostly after midnight Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The morning commute on Thursday will very likely be a wet one for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Rain will fall over most of Interstate 70 until you get to the east of Glenwood Springs, then snow becomes more likely as you ascend up toward Vail. Snow will also fall over the High Country, the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, and along the San Juan Mountains. Rain and mountain snow will remain widespread across the region until around 1 or 2 PM Thursday afternoon, then some locations start to dry out. Some scattered patches of rain and higher elevation snow will continue through the evening and overnight hours.

Expected Snowfall Totals

While it’s not uncommon to see accumulating snow in the higher elevations of the region through May, we’re looking at some pretty notable snowfall totals in some locations for this point in the season. A trace to 1 or 2 inches of snow is possible in and around Douglas Pass, Glade Park, and Crested Butte. 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible in Aspen, 4 to 6 inches in Vail, 6 to 9 inches atop the Grand Mesa, and the San Juan Mountains around Telluride could see up to 9 to 12 inches of snow. Some of these totals could still fluctuate through tomorrow before snow starts falling.

Small Weekend Rain Chances

Thursday looks to be the most likely day to see rain and higher elevation snow, but additional small chances for rain and snow continue through the weekend and into early next week. Most of the rain and snow should be more scattered in nature compared to Thursday, and we could see some occasional moments of sunshine with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
Motorcycle accident
UPDATE: CSP doesn’t know vehicle make of the hit-and-run driver

Latest News

Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 5/9
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 9, 2023
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 9, 2023
Our week started dry and warm, but we've got several shots at rain this week.
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather forecast for Monday 5.8.23
Our next rain maker will arrive Wednesday night, and rain and mountain snow will fall through...
Sun shines on Tuesday, then rain returns late Wednesday