Sunny and warm conditions today end with rain late Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunny and spring-like conditions continue through the rest of the day today, then clouds and rain chances start picking up through the day on Wednesday.

Today and Tonight

A few clouds will mix in with the sunshine later this afternoon, but coverage of those clouds should be much lower than what we saw yesterday around the region. We’ll also likely see our warmest temperatures of the week today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mostly clear to clear skies continue tonight with lows in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain Returns Wednesday and Thursday

We’ll likely still see mostly sunny skies right at sunrise Wednesday morning, but abundant moisture will very quickly increase clouds over the region through the rest of Wednesday morning. Spotty rain will start off in a handful of higher elevation locations, but most of the region stays dry with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Rain and snow becomes more scattered over the higher elevations through the evening, then we’ll finally see some of that rain migrate down into the valleys mostly after midnight Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The morning commute on Thursday will very likely be a wet one for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Rain will fall over most of Interstate 70 until you get to the east of Glenwood Springs, then snow becomes more likely as you ascend up toward Vail. Snow will also fall over the High Country, the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, and along the San Juan Mountains. Rain and mountain snow will remain widespread across the region until around 1 or 2 PM Thursday afternoon, then some locations start to dry out. Some scattered patches of rain and higher elevation snow will continue through the evening and overnight hours.

Expected Snowfall Totals

While it’s not uncommon to see accumulating snow in the higher elevations of the region through May, we’re looking at some pretty notable snowfall totals in some locations for this point in the season. A trace to 1 or 2 inches of snow is possible in and around Douglas Pass, Glade Park, and Crested Butte. 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible in Aspen, 4 to 6 inches in Vail, 6 to 9 inches atop the Grand Mesa, and the San Juan Mountains around Telluride could see up to 9 to 12 inches of snow. Some of these totals could still fluctuate through tomorrow before snow starts falling.

Small Weekend Rain Chances

Thursday looks to be the most likely day to see rain and higher elevation snow, but additional small chances for rain and snow continue through the weekend and into early next week. Most of the rain and snow should be more scattered in nature compared to Thursday, and we could see some occasional moments of sunshine with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

