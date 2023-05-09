Suspect in custody in Gunnison County shooting

A Gunnison County sheriff's deputy found a car off the road with two men inside. Both men were shot to death.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A man is in custody as a person of interest in connection to a shooting that killed two people in Gunnison County early Monday morning.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy patrolling West Gunnison on Highway 50 around 4:00 a.m. noticed a vehicle 50 yards off the highway in sagebrush.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, they noticed a man outside the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the deputy also found two men inside the vehicle who had been shot.

Investigators say the men had multiple gunshot wounds to their torsos. Both men were declared dead at the scene. One man is behind bars as a person of interest.

