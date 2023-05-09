Vail Pass blasting canceled for today

Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.
Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAIL PASS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the evening’s rock blasting activities on Vail Pass have been canceled, freeing up travel and hiking in the area for the evening.

Blasting activities are still planned for Wednesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 11, though the Colorado Department of Transportation listed these days as “potential” rock-blasting dates. Motorists planning on driving through the area on those dates can check COtrip.org or the CDOT mobile app for minute-to-minute updates.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds

Latest News

Resources running out for Denver migrants
Hundreds of migrants wait for days to be processed at downtown Denver parking garage
Title 42 is set to expire soon.
Biden Administration braces for expected migrant surge
District 51: Ongoing negotiations
District 51 School Board meets in executive session over negotiations
Two shot to death in Gunnison County
Suspect in custody in Gunnison County shooting