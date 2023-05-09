Vail Pass blasting canceled for today

VAIL PASS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the evening’s rock blasting activities on Vail Pass have been canceled, freeing up travel and hiking in the area for the evening.

Blasting activities are still planned for Wednesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 11, though the Colorado Department of Transportation listed these days as “potential” rock-blasting dates. Motorists planning on driving through the area on those dates can check COtrip.org or the CDOT mobile app for minute-to-minute updates.

