Dos Rios Elementary under shelter in place; law enforcement activity nearby

Officers prepare a drone for flight during a search for a person of interest near Dos Rios...
Officers prepare a drone for flight during a search for a person of interest near Dos Rios Elementary.(Chris Guevara)
By KKCO Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Dos Rios Elementary is under a shelter-in-place order, with school officials citing police activity in the area as the cause.

We spoke with law enforcement and all they were able to share was that a person of interest had been contacted in a nearby trailer park. Police stated that they could not share more information.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.

