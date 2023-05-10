Dos Rios Elementary under shelter in place; law enforcement activity nearby
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Dos Rios Elementary is under a shelter-in-place order, with school officials citing police activity in the area as the cause.
We spoke with law enforcement and all they were able to share was that a person of interest had been contacted in a nearby trailer park. Police stated that they could not share more information.
___
This story is still developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.
