Historic win for Fruita Girls Lacrosse caps off busy day of Western Slope Sports

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Monument High School Girls Lacrosse team added a historic highlight amid a busy day of sports on the Western Slope.

The Wildcats Lacrosse team and Girls Soccer Team both hosted teams at Canyon View Park for the first rounds of their respective playoffs.

Girls Lacrosse had a tough draw in their first-round matchup taking on the Steamboat Springs Sailors, who took down the Wildcats earlier in the season 13-7.

Early on, this game looked like history was due to repeat itself, as the Sailor defense held Fruita Lacrosse scoreless in the first half.

Second half was a lot more scoring, but more specifically back and forth scoring. So it was only fitting that when the Sailors retook the lead with 1:17 left in the game, Freshman Attacker McKenna Jensen tied things up once more, sending the game to sudden death.

Despite the sailors getting the first couple of shots off in overtime, the Wildcats made the one that counted. Sophomore Midfielder Maggie Nycum got a feed at the top of the key and connected, ending the game at a final of 7-6 Wildcats.

“I’m just in shock, I guess and like, just happiness,” Nycum said postgame, “But we had the persistence and we wanted that we wanted to win. So it just kept going and we kept shooting and eventually finally made it”.

The Fruita Girls Lacrosse Team has an even tougher next assignment, taking on the number two seeded Mead Mavericks in round two. That game is scheduled for Thursday.

The Boys Lacrosse team, could not replicate the same success on the road over in Windsor, losing their matchup against the Windsor Wizards at a final of 13-9.

Across Canyon View Park, from the Girls Lacrosse game, the Wildcat Soccer team took on the Cherry Creek Bruins. The Bruins and Wildcats traded goals early, but from there it was all Bruins. Cherry Creek’s defense would neither bend nor break and the Wildcats season would come to an end at a final of 4-1 Bruins.

“I’d say it’s bittersweet. We obviously we’ve had one of the best seasons that we’ve had so far,” Senior Forward Regan Dare said, “and I think that we’re overall just really proud of how far we’ve come as a team and most of us have played together for like most of our lives. So it’s, it’s bittersweet because we all know that for most of us, it’s coming to an end”.

Over at Suplizio Field, cross-town rivals got together as the Central High School Warriors and Grand Junction High School Tigers baseball teams faced off. This one was all Tigers as they would take down the Warriors 10-0. Central will get another shot at the Tigers at the end of the week to close out the regular season for both teams.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.