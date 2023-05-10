Mayor Stout talks Foundation for Cultural Exchange annual trip

Foundation for cultural exchange
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Foundation for Cultural Exchange annual trip is back! After a three-year hiatus, because of the pandemic, the annual trip to El Espino, El Salvador is happening again.

Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, also FCE Trip Leader said, “this is a cultural emersion trips of people in and around the community who want to go down and meet members of our sister city community and get to know our scholarship students, learn about Salvadoran history, culture and art.”

The upcoming trip, July 6 to 13, is expected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500. That price includes plane tickets, lodging, meals, and transportation. The deadline to register is Friday, May 12th. If you would like to sign up, you can email fceelsalvador@gmail.com or call 970-433-2897. For more information visit here.

