Mother osprey pelted by hail refuses to leave nest to protect her eggs

A mother osprey nesting near the Boulder County Fairgrounds was pelted by hail during a mid-May...
A mother osprey nesting near the Boulder County Fairgrounds was pelted by hail during a mid-May storm, but refused to leave her nest for the sake of her eggs.(Boulder County Open Space)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A mother osprey made popular by livestreams was spotted bravely shielding her eggs from hail pelting her and her nest during a storm earlier this week.

Despite being hammered by pea-sized hail, Boulder County Open Space says that the dutiful mom never left her nest.

Don’t worry, the eggs all survived and county employees say that we should see chicks in a few weeks. You can see the live nest video yourself below:

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton

Latest News

Mother osprey pelted by hail refuses to leave nest
Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.
Wednesday evening rock blasting on Vail Pass moving forward
FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern...
Half of US West out of drought, but not fully recovered
Officers prepare a drone for flight during a search for a person of interest near Dos Rios...
Man arrested after apparent SWAT standoff that put a school on shelter-in-place