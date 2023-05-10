Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Meatloaf!
Meatloaf is pretty much guaranteed to be the cutest thing you’ll see today. This 4-month-old puppy was given to staff at a motel before landing safely at Roice-Hurst. He is young and eager to learn. Meatloaf can’t wait to be part of a loving family. He is also very hyper and would go well with a family who loves the outdoors.
If you cannot commit to adoption, Roice-Hurst is looking for foster homes. For more information you can call 970-434-7337.
