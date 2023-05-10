Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Meatloaf!

Meatloaf is pretty much guaranteed to be the cutest thing you’ll see today. This 4-month-old puppy was given to staff at a motel before landing safely at Roice-Hurst. He is young and eager to learn. Meatloaf can’t wait to be part of a loving family. He is also very hyper and would go well with a family who loves the outdoors.

If you cannot commit to adoption, Roice-Hurst is looking for foster homes. For more information you can call 970-434-7337.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton

Latest News

Tacos and margaritas
Tacos and Marg fest
Rain and Snow Chances Increase Flooding Concerns
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 10, 2023
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
FCE El Salvador
Mayor Stout talks Foundation for Cultural Exchange annual trip