Wednesday evening rock blasting on Vail Pass moving forward

Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.
Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAIL PASS, Colo. (KKCO) - Rock blasting in the area around Vail Pass is moving forward for Wednesday evening. Tuesday’s blasting activities were canceled by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT says that motorists and trail users should prepare for traffic impacts during traffic holds.

Travel impacts for I-70 drivers:

  • Eastbound I-70 will be closed at the East Vail Interchange at exit 180 during traffic holds.
  • Westbound I-70 will be closed at the top of the Vail Pass interchange at exit 190 during traffic holds.
  • CDOT expects traffic holds to last around 30 minutes, though additional delays are anticipated due to the time required to clear held traffic.
  • Only one hold is planned for tonight between 6 and 8 p.m.

Travel impacts for the Vail Pass Recreation Trail

At least one more blasting operation is scheduled for this week on Thursday. Real-time traffic updates and road conditions can be found on CDOT’s website or via the free COtrip app.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton

Latest News

FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern...
Half of US West out of drought, but not fully recovered
Officers prepare a drone for flight during a search for a person of interest near Dos Rios...
Man arrested after apparent SWAT standoff that put a school on shelter-in-place
Tacos and margarita
First ever Tacos and Margarita Festival coming to Grand Junction in June
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Wounded dean says student had been seen with gun before