Athlete of the Week: Nycum and Fruita Monument Girls Lacrosse

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Monument High School Girls Lacrosse Team came into their first-round playoff matchup against the Steamboat Springs Sailors with one thing on their mind, redemption.

The Wildcats had lost to the sailors during the regular season at a score of 13-7. Early on this game seemed like history was bound to repeat itself, with the Steamboat Springs Defense keeping the Wildcats scoreless in the first part of the game. But the Sailors could not create a lot of separation from Fruita either, as the game sat at 1-0.

In the second half, the to teams started to score, and went shot for shot. The Sailors took a last second lead with just over a minute of play left. But Fruita Freshman Attacker McKenna Jensen got her shot to connect as the clock wound down, and the game went to sudden death overtime.

Steamboat Springs took the first couple of shots at ending the game, but Fruita’s Sophomore Midfielder Maggie Nycum hit the one that counted, as her overtime goal ended the game at a final of 7-6 FMHS.

“We had the persistence and we wanted that we wanted to win. So it just kept going. And we kept shooting and eventually finally made it,” Nycum said.

The win was meaningful for the Wildcat Girls Lacrosse Program in a couple of different ways. Not only did they avenge their loss earlier in the season, but it was also the first postseason win in program history.

“We lost to them (Steamboat Springs) by a lot. So now it’s really we won,” Nycum said.

“It means so much, we set goals all season long, and we wanted to win league and we accomplished that and our next goal was to win a playoff game and we did that today. So can’t really put it into words. We’re just really excited to come together as a team and win a playoff game,” Head Coach Alyssa Huskey said.

The Wildcats won’t have a ton of time to celebrate, they have an even tougher next matchup waiting for them, the number two seeded Mead Mavericks.

“I’m really excited. I get I miss school on Thursday. So that’s good, but, I mean, we’re a little nervous, but I think we got it and it’ll just be good for us to just play. One more time together,” Nycum said.

“We’ll celebrate tonight. Enjoy this win. And we’ll get it practice tomorrow,” Coach Huskey said.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.