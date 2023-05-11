First 100 days: What are mesa county commissioners working on?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In an act of transparency, Mesa county Commissioners released their annual state of the county report Thursday morning.

Their goal is to ensure Mesa county residents know what their leaders are working on.

The three priorities include the Japanese beetle eradication effort, mental health services improvement, and creating greater access to broadband network.

The county just wrapped on their first 100 business days in 2023.

In 2021 the county conducted a study to look at the behavioral health system, including mind springs and smaller agencies. They found a great need for mental health and substance abuse navigation and information. That’s where a program called Grand Valley Connects came in, their purpose is to provide support and helping hands to those struggling with mental health.

“We got a grant for $400,000 from the state, the Office of Behavioral Health, and then St. Mary’s matched that with $300,000, and our Sheriff matched it with $300,000 as well,” said Janet Rowland, Mesa County Commissioner.

They also found a need for better ways to respond to mental health crisis calls. Thanks to a $750 thousand grant from Rocky Mountain Health Plans. A therapist will ride along with police to calls in tandem with a crisis rather than criminal activity.

It’s purpose is to stop a situation from escalating.

The other priority is all about internet access.

Cody Davis, Mesa County Commissioner says, “Most people have some access to internet, but it’s not that great. There’s a lot of people who are underserved. Our goal here in Mesa County is to make sure that people are overserved when it comes to internet access.”

He says bringing broadband to Mesa County could cost up to $30 million, but many grants and funding is available.

In a three phase plan the county intends on investing into a middle mile infrastructure, making it easier and faster to hook up to homes.

Davis says the county only has one internet provider, he wants to bring more in so services improve and that price tag drops.

The last topic in their report speaks on the Japanese beetle, an issue we’ve kept you covered on, and we’ll continue to once new information is gathered.

