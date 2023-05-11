Rain and snow ending through the afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain and higher elevation snow has been coming down across much of the Western Slope through the morning. Some of that will continue to fall in a couple of locations through the afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Most of the rain and snow is starting to wind down around the Utah state line late this morning and into the early portions of the afternoon. We’ve already seen some sunshine over Grand Junction just before lunchtime. Rain and mountain snow will continue to come to an end from west to east across the region through the afternoon as drier air starts to wrap around the back side of the system that has moved through. Most of the rain and and snow will be gone by late this afternoon, but not all of it. Some patches of lingering rain and snow will continue in a couple of places, primarily over the San Juan Mountains and the High Country over by the Continental Divide. Skies will start clearing out elsewhere through the evening, and we’ll start seeing partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight tonight and into early Friday morning.

Slightly Drier Friday

Several places around the Western Slope will start Friday morning off with sunny to mostly sunny skies, then clouds will be on the increase once again into the afternoon. Some spotty rain will be possible, but overall coverage will remain fairly low with most of the light rain falling in the higher elevations. The rest of us should stay dry and turn a little warmer into Friday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Potentially Wet Weekend

A couple of disturbances will move over the region through the weekend and into early next week, and that will likely bring additional rounds of rain and a little bit of higher elevation snow to the Western Slope on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It will not rain all weekend, and we may even see some peeks of sunshine as well in between the clouds. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies whenever rain is not falling.

Drier and Warmer Next Week

Most of the rain starts moving out on Tuesday, especially in the valleys. We’ll see a little more sunshine still, and temperatures will continue to turn warmer. Skies continue to clear out as we continue to turn drier into Wednesday, and we could once again see valley temperatures headed back for the middle to upper 70s and lower 80s.

River Levels

Dolores River near Cisco, UT: 14.36 feet (minor flood stage) as of 9:45 AM. No forecast available. Flood Warning in effect until 6 PM Saturday.

Yampa River near Deerlodge Park, CO: 10.95 feet (below flood stage) as of 10:15 AM. No forecast available. Flood Watch in effect until 12 PM Monday.

Elkhead Creek near Hayden, CO: 6.49 feet (below flood stage) as of 10:15 AM. No forecast available. Flood Watch in effect until 12 PM Monday, Flood Warning in effect until 9 AM Friday.

Elk River near Milner, CO: 6.92 feet (below flood stage) as of 10:30 AM. Forecast to crest at 7.81 feet (minor flood stage) early Friday morning. Flood Warning in effect until 12 PM Saturday.

Gunnison River near Grand Junction, CO: 8.66 feet (below flood stage) as of 10:30 AM. Forecast to crest at 10.34 feet (action stage) early Friday morning. Minor flooding possible along the river banks. No active flood alert.

Mancos River near Mancos, CO: 4.93 feet (below flood stage) as of 10:00 AM. Forecast to remain below flood stage through Thursday morning. No active flood alert.

Next 24 Hours

Rain and mountain snow ends from west to east through the afternoon, and partly to mostly cloudy skies start settling in with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies continue with some spotty higher elevation rain and snow tonight with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds increase again with spotty higher elevation rain on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

