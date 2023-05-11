Rock blasting on Vail Pass canceled for Thursday

VAIL, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the evening’s rock blasting activities on Vail Pass have been canceled, freeing up travel and hiking in the area for the evening.

No other blasting activities are planned for this week. Motorists planning on driving through the area can check COtrip.org or the CDOT mobile app for minute-to-minute updates.

