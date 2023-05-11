Rock blasting on Vail Pass canceled for Thursday

Work is resuming on CDOT's West Vail project.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VAIL, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the evening’s rock blasting activities on Vail Pass have been canceled, freeing up travel and hiking in the area for the evening.

No other blasting activities are planned for this week. Motorists planning on driving through the area can check COtrip.org or the CDOT mobile app for minute-to-minute updates.

