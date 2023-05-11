‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character

"Sesame Street" welcomed T.J., the program's first Filipino-American character. (Source: Sesame Workshop)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, “Sesame Street” has welcomed its first Filipino character.

T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas said he based T.J. on two of his friends’ kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop’s creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on “Sesame Street” in 2021.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta

Latest News

Preparing to reintroduce wolves in Colorado
Preparing to reintroduce wolves in Colorado
President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
‘Money, power, sex’: Idaho jury deliberates case against slain kids’ mom in alleged doomsday plot
Athlete of the Week: Nycum and Fruita Girls Lacrosse
Athlete of the Week: Nycum and Fruita Monument Girls Lacrosse
Orchard Avenue safety and connectivity project
Orchard Avenue safety and connectivity project