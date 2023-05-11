This weekend is salvageable, even with some showers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain has mostly ended for our area. The rain and snow lingering over the higher elevations will gradually shift to the east and end for our area this evening. Clouds will then gradually clear and we’ll turn a little bit cooler overnight.

Mountain Snow Lingers Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Mosquito Range until midnight tonight. Snow accumulation of 6-10 inches is expected, included the snow that has already fallen with this storm system.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend will likely be salvageable even with a chance for some rain. Some spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon. The biggest potential for rain is overnight Saturday through early Sunday morning. Then a few spotty showers are possible Sunday morning. Realistically, more of us will stay dry than get rain. Most of us who get rain will sleep through it. The weekend will otherwise be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will range from low-to-mid 70s. Morning low temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 40s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy after sunset. Sunset is at 8:17 PM. We’ll cool from upper 60s around 6 PM to upper 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. High temperatures in the afternoon will be near 72 degrees around Grand Junction, 68 degrees around Montrose, 73 degrees around Delta, and 74 degrees around Cortez.

