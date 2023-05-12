Areas in Adams County closed due to flooding

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Severe weather has been hammering the front range this week, bringing heavy rain, hail, and now flooding and road damage. Several roadways in Adams County are closed as a result.

County officials say that the roadways are unsafe and will not reopen until floodwaters recede and repair crews are able to fix the damage done. Adams County Public Works says that its staff is mobilized and ready to assess damage and start repairs as soon as the waters recede.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

26th Ave., between Yulle Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd.

64th Ave., between Piggott Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd.

Piggott Rd. from 80th Ave. to 88th Ave.

Old Victory Rd., from Hwy. 36 to Hwy. 79

72nd Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

Road 15, from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

26th Ave., from Strasburg Rd. to Comanche Dr.

26th Ave., from Piggott Rd. to Yulle Rd.

48th Ave., from Strasburg Rd. to Piggott Rd.

112th Ave., from Headlight Rd. to Nordbye Rd.

112th Ave., from Behrens Rd. to Horrogate Rd.

72nd Ave. from Converse Rd. to SH 79

80th Ave., from Schumaker Rd. to SH 79

Cameron Dr., from Guy Ct. to O’Brien

Converse Rd., from 128th Ave. to 144th Ave.

Converse Rd., from 88th Ave. to 112th Ave.

E. 112th Ave., from SH 79 to Converse Rd.

104th Ave., at Manilla Rd. and at Tumbleweed Ct.

64th Ave., from Converse Rd. to Schumaker Rd.

Converse Rd., from 88th Ave. to 64th Ave.

72nd Ave., at Converse Rd. and SH 79

80th Ave., from SH 79 to Schumaker Rd.

112th Ave., from Himalaya Rd. to Picadilly

Some trails are also closed until further notice:

South Platte River Trail

Clear Creek Trail

Niver Creek Trail

Little Dry Creek Trails

More information on road closures can be found by calling 303-853-7137.

