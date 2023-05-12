Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanizes mountain lion after it swats girl

Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized a mountain lion after it punctured a girl’s face.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized a mountain lion after it punctured a girl’s face.(Pixabay)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized a mountain lion after it punctured a girl’s face.

According to CPW, an 11-year-old girl was checking on the chickens in her family’s chicken coop in a rural part of southeast Buena Vista. When the girl opened the door to the hen house, she found a mountain lion inside. The mountain lion swatted at the girl’s face, causing a small puncture.

CPW officials say the mountain lion was a young, 30 lb. female mountain lion. Officials say the mountain lion gave a defensive swat to the girl and showed no signs of stalking and attacking.

As per CPW guidelines, and for the safety of the public, the cat had to be euthanized. Its remains were sent to a lab in Fort Collins to be examined.

