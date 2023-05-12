Community hall closes, leaving some discouraged

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After serving Clifton for 40 years, the Clifton Community Hall closed its doors, never to open again as a community gathering place.

Earlier this month the Mesa County commissioners approved a $400,000 dollar proposal to re-purpose the hall into a new substation for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Currently, we leased space for the sheriff,” said Mesa County commissioner, Janet Rowland. “And so by having this permanent facility, we’ll be able to save costs, as well as really have our sheriff in the heart of old town Clifton.”

Right now, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office substation is located in the Peach Tree Shopping Center in Clifton. The county rents the space for $2,160 per month. Commissioner Rowland said the timing was perfect to move the sheriff to the hall, since the lease for the rental space is up at the end of June, 2023.

“We really find it’s a win-win for all the citizens of Clifton,” said Rowland.

The transition coincides with construction on the new Clifton Community Campus; a $31m deal to build a 15,000 square foot facility. The construction includes a new town hall, a gym, swimming pool and a new Clifton Library branch among other amenities. The campus is slated to open at the end of April, 2024. But with Clifton Community Hall now closed, there are some in the community who are discouraged.

“The new hall was going to be that more advantageous for the community, and there were going to be bigger meeting rooms and there was even there is even going to be a gym there,” said David Combs, president of the Clifton Community Hall. “We were all for it, and we’re still for it.”

Mesa County held several meetings over the course of several months talking about plans for the new community center as well as the old hall. However, Combs said he was caught off-guard when he saw a notice to vacate the hall in January, 2023.

“We were somewhat disappointed simply because throughout 2021 and 2022,” said Combs. “We were under the impression that there would be a partnership.”

Since its inception in 1983, Combs said people and organizations in the community rented the hall for various events.

“We had individuals from the Palisade basketball girls basketball team, they used it for banquets, the boys basketball team also used it for dinners,” said Combs. “We made sure that they did not pay a fee. However, the trade off was they would either paint or pull weeds.”

According to Combs, even though the Clifton Community Hall is closed, the board is still getting requests to rent the facility. Requests he said, he has to disappointingly tell people, can’t happen there.

“We’re just somewhat disappointed with the stance the county commissioners took,” said Combs. “I don’t think they realize the effect that the immediate closing of the hall would have on community members.”

Combs said Mesa County did offer other places people could rent for their events, such as the Mesa County Fairgrounds, but those he said, were unsuitable. Combs said the board even offered to pay the rent for six to eight months for the sheriff to stay at the Peach Tree Shopping Center.

“It’s disheartening, and we wished that the county would have said, ‘Yes, we understand its importance,’” said Combs. “There is a need for the sheriff’s office and the need to get that started. We totally agree with that. We know the importance of law enforcement and Clifton. However, the way that this is been done is very disingenuous.”

As far as requests to rent Clifton Community Hall, Commissioner Rowland said there really weren’t that many reservations in the works, and overall, the county was able to help those organizations find other venues.

“One of the biggest ones was Gray Gourmet, clearly this is used by a lot of our seniors,” said Rowland. “We were able to find the Clifton Christian Church that was willing to open up their facility at no charge and they can stay the entire year until next April.”

The new Clifton Community Campus is expected to open its doors at the end of April, 2024, and in the meantime, Rowland said the county is willing to help organizations find other available venues.

“We continue to offer any of those organizations that are being displaced for a few months,” said Rowland. “We are more than happy to try and find the most suitable location in that area for around the same price.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.