Even with some showers, most of this weekend is salvageable

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy. There is some potential for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days, but many areas will miss the rain. The rainy periods aren’t likely to be prolonged, so much of our weekend still looks salvageable. Just be ready to move indoors quickly, particularly if you can see lightning or hear thunder. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 70s this weekend. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s.

Friday Night & Saturday

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Sunset is at 8:18 PM. We’ll cool from lower 70s around 6 PM to lower 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 48 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms after about 2 PM. Storms will linger through the evening, but we won’t all get rain. Be especially mindful of the lightning risk if you’ll be up on the higher terrain. High temperatures will be near 74 degrees around Grand Junction, 71 degrees around Montrose, 75 degrees around Delta, and 75 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of this Weekend

The second half of our weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Once again, we won’t all get rain, and most of the rain will be on the higher terrain. Again, be mindful of the lightning risk if you’ll be up on the higher terrain.

Tracking the Rivers

Warming late next week means melting will increase of the mountain snow pack. Rivers are expected to rise significantly on Thursday and especially Friday.

The Gunnison River just south of Grand Junction - just before it meets with the Colorado River - is expected to rise will above its action stage of 10.0 feet by Monday night or Tuesday morning. It will rise to just shy of the 13-foot flood stage by Friday. It will be high enough for minor flooding near the river. Water inundates sections of the river walk near the Redlands Dam when the river tops 7 Feet. Above 8.6 feet, water reaches the top of the left bank on the west side of the Highway 141 bridge, and water begins to fill the gravel quarry upstream from the bridge. At 9 feet, some lowland flooding near the Redlands Dam is likely. At 10 feet, considerable agricultural land flooding is likely between Whitewater and Orchard Mesa. Water nears the bottom of the Highway 141 Bridge when the river reaches 11 feet.

The Colorado River near the Colorado-Utah state line is expected to rise steadily next week. It is likely to rise above its action stage of 12.5 feet late Thursday and to nearly 13 feet on Friday. This is the highest forecast we’ve seen at this point for the Colorado River near the state line. Some lowland and meadow flooding near Fruita begins when the river reaches 6 feet. Water is approaching sections of I-70 near Fruita when the river reaches 10 feet. At 12 feet, considerable agricultural flooding is likely between the Redlands and Fruita.

The Dolores River near Bedrock is expected to hold steady below action stage and flood stage for much of the next week. Realize, however, that this can change quickly. Right now, there’s no plan to open the dam below McPhee Reservoir upstream. However, the Dolores River near Dolores - just before the river flows into McPhee Reservoir, gets high enough next Friday that the dam may have to be opened to relieve the reservoir. That could cause a significant spike downstream near Bedrock.

