Fifth generation dairy farmer suffers multiple injuries after bull attack

Randy Lewis, a fifth generation dairy farmer, is recovering in the hospital after he was...
Randy Lewis, a fifth generation dairy farmer, is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked by a bull.(Taylor Hayes via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A North Carolina dairy farmer is in the hospital recovering after he was attacked by a bull while in the pasture on his farm on Sunday.

Randy Lewis is a fifth generation farmer who has worked on his family’s farm all his life. WXII reports Lewis was airlifted to UNC Hospital. Lewis suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs, punctures in both lungs, and broken bones in his face, back, and collarbone. At the hospital, he underwent surgery.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help Lewis in his recovery, his friend and COO of Ran-Dew Dairy Taylor Hayes said the farm is feeling the impact of Lewis’ absence.

“We are reeling from the shock and worry for our friend,” Hayes said in the post.

The GoFundMe was set up to pay for Lewis’ medical costs and the extra hired help the dairy is recruiting to help on the farm, according to Hayes.

She also said she hopes many can contribute to Lewis’ recovery, and people can learn more about the farm and Lewis by watching a short documentary made about the farm’s history.

As of Thursday, nearly $150,000 of the GoFundMe’s $195,000 goal have been donated to help support Lewis and the farm.

WXII also reports more than 200 people have offered to volunteer on the farm until Lewis recovers.

“Our community is saying in a really generous, open-hearted way that we love Randy,” Hayes said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo announces closure on Main Street
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
County clears homeless camp
Mesa County cleans up another Grand Valley homeless camp
Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
“High Risk” operation in Delta

Latest News

Mural at Mesa View Elementary School
Mesa View Elementary celebrates 40 year anniversary
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Academy of Country Music Awards deliver honors to HARDY, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US-Mexico border in final hours before Title 42 expires
Major changes to U.S. immigration policy are taking effect in just a few hours, as Title 42...
Title 42 ends tonight, what happens next at the border?
Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.
Newborn baby found dead in dumpster, police say