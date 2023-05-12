Mesa View Elementary celebrates 40 year anniversary

Mural at Mesa View Elementary School
Mural at Mesa View Elementary School(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:06 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, May 11, Mesa View Elementary School celebrated forty years as a school within District 51 (D51). The school kicked off the celebration with a senior grade graduation, followed by a mural dedication ceremony, time capsule opening, alum tea, and the fortieth-anniversary spring festival.

Mesa View celebrates the school’s anniversary every twenty years, and recently added to the school’s building is a mural painting. “I couldn’t be prouder to be the principal of this school in this community. Success like that happens because parents, families, staff, district, all those pieces come together. And in our 40th year to be celebrating that together. I mean, it’s the best thing that could happen to me as a principal and to us as a school for our learners in our community,” said Stacy Cohen, Principal at Mesa View Elementary School.

Alongside the fortieth anniversary, they are one of ten schools recognized by D51 for outstanding success by the Colorado Department of Education. “We are reciving the governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award, which is about meeting or exceeeding in our assessment data,” said Cohen. By 2043, the school will have celebrated sixty years.

