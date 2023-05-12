Some scattered rain possible this weekend

Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 5/12
By Zack Webster
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve traded in the rain and mountain snow yesterday for drier and warmer conditions today, but rain chances are expected to return to the region again this weekend.

Today

The morning started off sunny and noticeably cooler around much of the Western Slope. Scattered clouds will continue to increase as we head into the afternoon, then some spotty rain and a few snowflakes will be possible over mostly the higher elevations of the region through the afternoon. That rain clears out into the evening, and we’ll see mostly clear to clear skies tonight.

Weekend Rain Chances

We’ll get just enough lift and moisture each day this weekend to generate some scattered rain, potentially a few rumbles of thunder, and a small handful of higher elevation snowflakes across the region. It will not rain all weekend or all of any individual day anywhere, and most of us will have at least one day where we potentially see no rain at all. Most of the better rain chances stay in the higher elevations, but some scattered showers at times are also possible in the valleys through the weekend.

Next Week

Some of those small rain chances continue into Monday, but we’re going to start trending in a drier direction as the day progresses. Partly cloudy skies move back in through the middle of next week, and temperatures start to turn warmer as well. Some of the valleys could once again see the lower and close to the middle 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. That warmer air will start off another round of snow melt in the mountains, and we could see some flooding issues start up once again by the middle and end of next week.

River Flooding Update

Almost all of the previously active flood alerts from the Western Slope have either been allowed to expire or were cancelled. The only remaining flood alert still in effect is a Flood Advisory for the Dolores River along Highway 141 and including the town of Gateway. Some minor flooding could continue right along the Dolores River through the weekend.

Next 24 Hours

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue over most of the region today. Some spotty rain and a few snowflakes are possible over the higher terrain, but we should stay dry in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez with highs warming into the lower and middle 70s. Skies will clear back out as any rain dissipates this evening and into tonight with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Clouds increase again through Saturday morning, and afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder become more scattered to widespread across the region with highs again in the lower to middle 70s.

