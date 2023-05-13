Roaring Fork Conservancy to host runoff event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Roaring Fork Conservancy is one of Colorado’s largest watershed organizations. They serve residents and visitors within the Roaring Fork Valley through Watershed programs and science and policy projects.

Recently temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride, fluctuating from warm to cold. However, the warmer temperatures in favor allowed 3-6 inches of melting to occur at Snowpack Telemetry (SNOTEL) or remote weather stations in the Roaring Fork Watershed.

It is the third and fifth largest transbasin diversion tunnel in the state. A trasnbasin diversion is when water moves from one location to another. In this case, excess water diverts to the Front Range for agriculture, industrial and municipal uses. “Certain streams that we would not expect to be in a runoff are in peak runoff right now and its happening at the lower and mid elevations. But that doesn’t has not necessarily happened yet at the higher elevations because there’s still a lot of snow up there,” said Christina Medved, Director of Community Outreach at Roaring Fork Conservancy.

The organization collaborates with the United States Geological Survey when looking at water levels and the National Weather Service for how much snow is moving into the area. They also connect with the Environmental Protection Agency and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Since it will still take some time for most of the snow to melt, many people have already taken to the outdoors for spring and early summer recreation and outdoor activities. Some of these can include around and on water. Therefore, the organization is hosting what is called the Runoff event. While the event will have some topics on river safety and etiquette, there will be other activities like learning to tie a fly, fly rod tune-up, watershed trivia, and more. The event is free, but you must register ahead of time. You can view a list of events by visiting the Roaring Fork Conservancy website.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.