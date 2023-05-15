Carnation road closure until winter

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County Road and Bridge closed Carnation Road between 6000 Road and 6200 Road on Monday.

This is due to a compromised culvert. The county said the road will stay closed until winter, when the culvert can be replaced.

For now, drivers can find an alternate route. For more information on road closures, please visit montrosecounty.net.

