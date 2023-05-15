D51 increasing police presence at schools today due to threats

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to D51, school districts across the state received threats late last night and into the early morning hours. District 51 isn’t saying what that threat is at this time, but Montrose County School District reported a school shooting threat earlier this morning as well.

Both D51 and MCSD are saying the threats are not credible but will be increasing police and law enforcement presence at their schools today. Both districts are asking parents and students to speak out if you see or hear anything regarding these serious matters.

We will update on-air and online if we get any more information.

