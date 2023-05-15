Flood advisories issued for the Grand Valley, afternoon showers add to the flood threat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day this week. They’ll be more common on some days - like Friday and Saturday - than others. But no matter how numerous they are, they’ll be mostly over the higher terrain.

Tracking The Rivers

Rivers are the primary concern this week. We’re warming up. The warming will increase the snow melt in the mountains, which increases water runoff into the rivers.

Flood Advisories been issued for areas along the Gunnison River from Delta to Grand Junction, the Colorado River from Grand Junction to the Colorado-Utah state line and beyond, Plateau Creek near Cameo, and the Dolores River near Bedrock.

River Levels & Associated Potential Impact

The Colorado River near the CO-UT state line is at 11.15 feet on Monday afternoon. It is expected to rise above its 12.5-foot action stage on Wednesday night and rise to near 13.4 feet by Saturday morning.

6 feet: Some lowland and meadow flooding is possible near Fruita

10 feet: Water will approach sections of I-70 near Fruita

12 feet: Considerable agricultural flooding is likely between the Redlands and Fruita

14 feet: Flooding is likely in the Redlands

The Gunnison River near Grand Junction - just south of town - is already at its action stage where minor flooding starts to occur. It is forecast to increase to nearly 12.5 feet.

7 feet : Water inundates sections of the river walk near Redlands Dam

8.6 feet: Water reaches the top of the left bank of the west side of the Hwy 141 Bridge, and water begins to fill the gravel quarry upstream from the bridge.

9 feet: Lowland flooding near the Redlands Dam is likely, including some low-lying agricultural land.

10 feet: Considerable agricultural flooding is likely between Whitewater and Orchard Mesa and water flows into the quarry downstream of the Hwy 141 Bridge

11 feet: Water nears the bottom of the Hwy 141 Bridge and it reaches the base of the bridge near Redlands Dam.

13 feet: Residential flooding begins near Redlands Dam

The Gunnison River at Delta is at 7.57 feet Monday afternoon. It is expected to reach its 9.4-foot action stage by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. It will crest at 10.7 feet on Saturday.

8 feet: Minor lowland flooding is likely along the banks of the Gunnison River in the vicinity of Delta.

9.45 feet: Flooding of low-lying agricultural land possible upstream of Delta

10 feet: Water reaches the base of the berms in the Four Seasons River Inn RV Park and Riverwood Mobile Home Park. Water nears the top of the berm separating Confluence Park from the Gunnison River. The right bank across from Confluence Park floods

10.5 feet: the river gage site is flooded

11 feet: Flooding of low-lying agricultural land begins; portions of Confluence Park near the river are flooded. Some hiking trails near the confluence with the Uncompahgre River are covered by water.

Dolores River near Bedrock is holding steady just below its action stage, at which point the Hwy 141 Bridge downstream from Bedrock would have to be shut down. If the dam upstream at McPhee Reservoir has to be opened to increase flow into the river, a sudden spike is likely downstream near Bedrock soon after.

Plateau Creek near Cameo could get high enough by Sunday or Monday for homes near the creek to flood. The forecast brings the river up to 7.93 feet. Homes start flooding at about 8 feet.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible, but most areas will stay dry. Sunset is at 8:20 PM. We’ll cool from upper 70s around 6 PM to mid-60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 47 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 43 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Most areas in the valleys will stay dry as the showers will be most common over the higher elevations. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees around Grand Junction, 77 degrees around Montrose, 79 degrees around Delta, and 79 degrees around Cortez.

